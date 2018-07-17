EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3488843" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A short timeline of the sexual misconduct allegations that have plagued ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft in the San Francisco Bay Area during the past four years.

A man accused of posing as a ride-share driver and then sexually assaulting his passengers is expected in court today. The case is now raising questions about immigration policies in San Francisco.ICE says the man is here illegally and say this is an example of how San Francisco's sanctuary city policy protects criminals.San Francisco Police arrested 36-year-old Orlando Vilchez Lazo and say they have DNA evidence linking him to the crimes. They accuse him of posing as a ride share driver- then taking his victims to another location and raping them. They say he raped four women in five years and there could be more victims.Lyft released a statement saying: "We have confirmed that this person did drive for Lyft but as soon as we were made aware of these horrific and deeply disturbing allegations, we immediately deactivated him."Uber says he never drove for them.