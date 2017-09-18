Man accused of running over two San Leandro officers after arrested

Police are searching for a man who ran over two San Leandro police officers as the officers confronted him for allegedly stealing from a store. (KGO-TV)

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) --
Police arrested a man Monday accused of running over two San Leandro Police officers after he apparently shoplifted from a Safeway on Lewelling Boulevard.

Police say the officers confronted him in the Safeway parking lot for allegedly stealing from the store Sunday night.

Police said the two officers are going to be okay; one was treated and released from the hospital. His partner is in the hospital with some broken bones, but is expected to recover.

Witnesses said he had a basket full of bottles, possibly alcohol and he put it in his trunk when the female officer grabbed him by his waist. "The subject was able to start his vehicle put it in gear and drive away with the officers still in the doorway of the vehicle. Both officers sustained injuries from the vehicle running them over," San Leandro Police Lt. Isaac Benabou said.

"I thought I was going to get hit because as soon as he backed up, he went forward and he swerved to the left and that's when the officer fell down," witness Loretta Ramin said.
