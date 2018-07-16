Man accused of stealing firetruck arrested in Sacramento County

ORVILLE, Calif. --A man in Northern California is behind bars after taking a firetruck on a joy ride.
It all started in Sacramento County, where firefighters were working to extinguish a brush fire when the man got inside one of their unoccupied firetrucks and took off.
Not far down the road, police say the suspect picked up a woman before resuming his high-speed drive.
Authorities chased the pair for about two hours before the man was taken into custody near Orville.