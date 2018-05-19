Officers arrested a man in San Jose Friday on suspicion of prowling on private property and peeking into a bedroom window, police said Saturday afternoon.Hector Leanos, Jr., 40, of San Jose, was arrested around 3:30 p.m. and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of trespassing, prowling and peeking, as well as domestic violence in an unrelated case, according to police.Willow Glen residents reported to police on May 1 that they had seen a man recorded by their video surveillance devices trespassing on private property and peeking into a bedroom window, police said.Officers also got a report of a man believed to be the same suspect May 3, when he allegedly was captured on a video surveillance camera walking down a driveway at a nearby Willow Glen home.Anyone with information or video surveillance footage is asked to contact Detective Graeme Newton at (408) 277-4521.