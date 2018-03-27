Man charged with reckless driving after 3 injured in Oakland Airport crash

This appears to be a vehicle accident that went onto terminal 1 curb @IFlyOAKland. 3 slight to moderate injuries. Traffic diverted at Ron Cowan PKWY. Airport still open. Expect traffic delays. pic.twitter.com/88ze8OfiBM — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) March 28, 2018

Vehicle accident terminal 1 at OAK. Pedestrians struck and injured. Expect traffic delays. Updates to follow. — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) March 28, 2018

Alameda County sheriff's officials said a collision at Oakland International Airport this evening was not an act of terrorism and passengers at the airport are safe."Your loved ones are safe," sheriff's Sgt. Ray Kelly said after an SUV jumped a curb and injured three pedestrians at about 6:10 p.m. at Terminal 1.Kelly said it appears the collision occurred when an unlicensed driver got his foot stuck on the accelerator. The driver, 54, was arrested for not having a license.A fourth pedestrian was injured when some luggage went airborne and struck them. All of the pedestrians were adults.Kelly said the driver of the SUV did not report any injuries.Two of the four pedestrians were taken to hospitals with slight to moderate injuries.Traffic into the airport is moving freely again.