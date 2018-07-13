Pennsylvania man charged with trafficking over 3,500 turtles

EMBED </>More Videos

Man charged with trafficking over 3,500 turtles. (KTRK)

PHILADELPHIA --
A Pennsylvania man has been indicted on charges of trafficking more than 3,500 protected turtles.

U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania says David Sommers poached diamondback terrapins and their eggs from coastal marshes in New Jersey.

The turtles are protected under New Jersey law and by an international treaty.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service agents allegedly seized over 3,400 diamondback terrapin hatchlings from Sommers' Levittown, Pennsylvania, home in October.

The indictment charges 62-year-old Sommers with smuggling turtles and submitting false records for a package shipped to Canada and four violations of the Lacey Act. The law bans trade in illegally obtained wildlife, fish and plants.

No attorney information was available for Sommers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldsmugglinganimalanimalsanimal newsturtlesPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Posey Tube reopens in Alameda following injury accident
Police: 4 women raped by man posing as SF rideshare driver
Visitors get stuck on gondola lift at Oakland Zoo
Polish dog wars: Sam's Club to start selling item for under $1
The first ever child to get a heart transplant in San Francisco is doing well
2018 AIDS Walk in San Francisco this Sunday
Oakland hospital routinely testing patients for HIV
Beauty Instagrammer Hayley Johnsen finds maggots in Palo Alto hotel room
Show More
VIDEO: 'These were violent rapes committed by a serial rapist,' SFPD says
Target offers discount to teachers on school supplies
12 Russians accused of hacking Democrats in 2016 US election
United Airlines flight makes emergency landing at SFO
Paul Ryan: 'My car was eaten by animals'
More News