Man dies after being dragged, robbed in Oakland's Temescal area

OAKLAND, Calif. --
A man died after being robbed and then dragged from a vehicle in Oakland's Temescal neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Officers responded at about 12:35 p.m. to the 400 block of Rich Street and found the man suffering from traumatic injuries.

He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

No suspect information in the case was immediately released by Oakland police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Police Department's homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or a tip line at (510) 238-7950.
