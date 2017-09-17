Ferris wheel operator falls to ground after ride malfunctions in North Carolina

GREENSBORO, North Carolina --
Two mothers said their children are still shaken up after a terrifying moment caught on camera in Greensboro.

When a Ferris wheel malfunctioned at the fair, two children were left clinging to each other inside the tilted carriage as a carnival worker fell from the ride while trying to help.

The ride operator stopped the wheel around 9:45 p.m. Friday after one of the carriages appeared to tilt out of its normal position.

The employee "followed safety procedures to safely unload all passengers," according to a statement by Central Carolina Fair.

The man who fell only had minor injuries. He was trying to adjust the gondola car back into place when he lost his footing.

The children inside the car were not hurt.

The ride has since passed inspection and was put back into use yesterday.

