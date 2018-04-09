Sheriff: Man who allegedly confessed on Facebook to killing mom, friend found dead

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. --
A manhunt ended Monday morning after a 23-year-old man suspected of killing his mother and friend was found dead,the Jasper County Sheriff's Office said.

The two victims are the suspect's mother, Vi Lawhorn, and a friend.

The Jasper County Sheriff's Office said that suspect Casey James Lawson was found dead in Vossburg, Mississippi from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to ABC News. Lawson had reportedly confessed to the murders on Facebook.

East Ridge Police confirmed to WTVC that Mississippi Highway Patrol located Casey Lawhorn's vehicle in Jasper County, Mississippi, around 7 p.m. Sunday. Casey Lawhorn was not in the vehicle, police said.

This comes after Casey's brother told WTVC that he had learned Casey was traveling southbound on I-59 through Mississippi.

The name of the friend has not yet been released as the next of kin has not been notified.
