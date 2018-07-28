Man found dead in Concord home during welfare check

CONCORD, Calif. --
Detectives were investigating after a man was found dead Friday night at a home in Concord, according to the Concord Police Department.

The man, whose name was not released, was discovered about 9:30 p.m. during a welfare check at the home in the 1200 block of Pine Creek way, said Concord Police Sgt. Josh Graham.

Police did not say why they were called for the welfare check. No information was available on how the man died or whether he lived at the home.

Anyone with information is asked to call Concord police Detective Kevin Giacoletto at 925-671-3040 or the anonymous tip line at 925-603-5836.
