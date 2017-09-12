San Francisco police are investigating a shooting at O'Farrell & Cyril Magnin near Union Square. pic.twitter.com/uBtzJQ0tGH — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) September 12, 2017

Police are investigating after a shooting and multiple cars crashed in downtown San Francisco on Tuesday morning.Police got notice of activity on the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system at 6:26 a.m. in the area of the 700 block of O'Farrell Street, Officer Giselle Linnane said.When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound, and he was later taken to a nearby hospital.A chaotic scene unfolded in Union Square as people who were just starting their day, found themselves in the middle of a frantic situation. "Suddenly, I hear crashing noises, and the BMW hit my car, and I was on the phone with a customer and this lady yelled, 'my husband got shot,"' victim Emil Zapanta said.A woman who was driving s silver car-sideswiped the black car, which was sitting at the red light on O'Farrel at Cyril Magnin Street. "I feel like I got hit 40 or 50 miles per hour somewhere in between there, it was a hard impact," victim Elliott Urbina said.Police said the man in the car had been shot on O'Farrell Street, and the woman driving his car apparently kept going. "I didn't hear gun shots at all, nothing. Nope, I was inside the car and got swiped. She said she was on the way to take him to the hospital," Urbina said."There was a gentleman that ran across the street who tried to put gauges on him and I was like 'whoa,' and I was on the phone with my boss and I told him I was in a situation right now, I was in shock," Zapanta said.Officials had closed O'Farrel Street during their investigation and it reopened at 9 a.m.The condition of the man who was shot is unknown at this time.Police say they are still searching for the suspect and are investigating to find out if the collision may have been tied to the shooting.