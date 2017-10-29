Flowers @ Discovery Bay shooting scene, a man was killed by several suspects. Witnesses say victim may have told suspects to slow down. pic.twitter.com/SCLGhxSPJm — Cbarnard (@CornellBarnard) October 29, 2017

A man was shot to death around 1 a.m. Sunday in Discovery Bay, and deputies believe the shooting resulted from a neighborhood disturbance, a Contra Costa County sheriff's spokesman said.Officers responded to a call around 12:43 a.m. and found the man, a 48-year-old Discovery Bay resident, lying on the street in the 1700 block of Wilde Drive, according to sheriff's spokesman Jimmy Lee.The man was unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Lee. Despite life-saving measures by the fire department and ambulance personnel, the man was later pronounced dead, Lee said.Two cars, each carrying several people in their late teens or early twenties, are believed to have been involved in the shooting, according to Lee. One of the cars' occupants was a woman, Lee said.One of the cars was described as a newer model matte gray American mid-sized car, perhaps a Challenger or Mustang. The other car is a red Mitsubishi Eclipse, Lee said.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff Investigation Division at (925) 404-4200. Tips can be emailed to tipsso.cccounty.us or called to (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous message.