Man survives after van plunges more than 130 feet off cliff in Montara

A man miraculously survived after his rental van plunged off of a cliff on Highway 1 in Montara and into the ocean. (KGO-TV)

MONTARA, Calif. (KGO) --
A man miraculously survived after his rental van plunged more than 130 feet off of Highway 1 in Montara and into the ocean.

Rescue crews say when they arrived he had pulled himself out of the van and crawled onto the rocks. A first responder had to rappel down to him and then hook him up to a rope line and pull him back up to the top of the cliff.


They say he was hypothermic from being in the water but otherwise said he looked ok. The victim said he was not feeling any back or neck pain but was taken to the hospital to be checked.

Crews on scene say they weren't able to communicate with him either because of a language barrier or because of his hypothermia, so they didn't know didn't know his name, age, hometown or why he swerved off the road. He did not have any passengers.

Watch Sky7 video of the rescue of a man who plunged more than 130 feet off of a cliff in Montara.

