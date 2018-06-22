Man with gun tattoo on face arrested for gun possession

JUSTIN DOOM
A man in South Carolina with gun tattoo on his face has been arrested for illegally possessing a gun.

Michael Vines, who is federally prohibited from possessing a firearm, allegedly tried tossing away a loaded .38-caliber revolver after a recent car accident and was spotted by firefighters responding to the scene, police said.

The Greenville firefighters alerted Greenville Police, who provided details of the arrest on the department's Facebook page.

GPD officers recovered the weapon and charged Vines with unlawfully carrying a firearm in addition to driving under a suspended license and driving too fast for the current conditions.

It is unknown at this time whether Vines has hired an attorney.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Lake County blaze near Clearlake Oaks burns 10 homes
Bay Area group helps migrants released from Texas facility
1 killed, 1 injured in crash on El Camino Real offramp in San Bruno
SF Pride 2018: Parade and event details
Brigitte Nielsen gives birth to 5th child at 54
Firefighters battling Lake County blaze, 400 acres have burned
1 million expected to gather for SF Pride Parade, festivities
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
Anthony Bourdain remembered with new mural
ABC7 brings you the Crisis at the Border
Watch the Warriors, other sports celebs play softball for a good cause
Bay Area officials outraged by Texas detention centers
SFPD Pride Festival 2018 safety tips and security measures
More News