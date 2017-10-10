NORTH BAY FIRES

Mandatory evacuations underway in Santa Rosa's Oakmont area due to raging wildfires

Santa Rosa police are going door to door trying to help residents evacuate their homes after some started to burn in the city's Oakmont area due to raging wildfires Tuesday. (KGO-TV)

by Melanie Woodrow
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
Santa Rosa police said the first homes have begun to burn in Santa Rosa's Oakmont area near the Nuns Fire on Tuesday.

Thick, black plumes of smoke can be seen in the sky above homes that are burning are on Crestridge Place.

FULL LIST: North Bay fires prompt evacuations, road closures

Police have been going door to door trying to get people to evacuate.

Officials issued a mandatory evacuation for the area Monday in the Oakmont retirement community, and despite mandatory evacuation orders, Santa Rosa police say people have been refusing to leave their homes.

Officers are now heading to Bennett Valley to help residents who have been asked to evacuate their homes.

PHOTOS: Deadly fires burn in Napa, Calistoga areas
IMPORTANT: If you are in need of resources, shelter, or assistance please click here -- and we will continue to update this page for resources and complete updates on road closures, school closures, and evacuation orders.

Click here for full coverage on the North Bay fires.
