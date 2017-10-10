Santa Rosa police said the first homes have begun to burn in Santa Rosa's Oakmont area near the Nuns Fire on Tuesday.Thick, black plumes of smoke can be seen in the sky above homes that are burning are on Crestridge Place.Police have been going door to door trying to get people to evacuate.Officials issued a mandatory evacuation for the area Monday in the Oakmont retirement community, and despite mandatory evacuation orders, Santa Rosa police say people have been refusing to leave their homes.Officers are now heading to Bennett Valley to help residents who have been asked to evacuate their homes.Click on the video player above to watch Melanie Woodrow's full story.to follow her on Twitter.