We can confirm we on the scene of a shooting in the Emmorton Business Park. Multiple injuries reported. — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) October 18, 2017

A Maryland sheriff says three people have been killed and two were wounded during a shooting at an office park in the northeastern part of the state.Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler identified the shooter Wednesday morning as 37-year-old Radee Labeeb Prince. He says Prince opened fire with a handgun and police are looking for him. He is considered armed and dangerous.The suspect and the victims were all associated with a company at the Emmorton Business Park in Edgewood. The sheriff says the two wounded people are in serious condition.An FBI official says the agency is currently treating the shooting incident as "workplace violence," and that there were no early indications of any ties to terrorism. But "it's early," the official said.As a precaution and on the advice of the sheriff's office, the county school system said on its website that students at five nearby schools were being kept indoors and no visitors were permitted.The business park is just south of the Interstate 95 interchange with Route 24.