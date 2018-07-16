Manhunt underway after deputy shot during traffic stop

EMILY SHAPIRO
A manhunt is underway in North Carolina for a suspect accused of shooting a sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop, Caldwell County officials said Monday.

The deputy, whose name and condition have not been released, was shot around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, officials said in a press release.

The shooting occurred on Cheraw Road near the intersection with Pisgah Church Road, and the suspect had a blue Toyota sedan, according to officials.

The injured deputy was flown by helicopter to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte for treatment, the county said.

He had been working with the sheriff's office for just over a year and was wearing a protective vest during the incident, but was struck below the vest, the county said.

Authorities are working to determine a motive and suspect, the county said.
