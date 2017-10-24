  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
NORTH BAY FIRES

Many evacuated Sonoma County residents returning home

Joyce Farinato, a pastor and artist who lost her Glen Ellen, Calif., home in recent wildfires, stands in the ruins Monday, Oct. 23, 2017 (AP)

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) --
Many people living in Sonoma County are returning home for the first time since the fires started. Evacuation orders were lifted yesterday in Glen Ellen and Kenwood.

Just north of Santa Rosa, people were allowed to return home to the areas near Mark West Springs and Riebli Roads. Those communities still have a mandatory curfew in place and some roads in the areas remain closed.

In Napa County, the evacuation of Mount Veeder Road, south of Mt. Veeder School Road was lifted today at noon. The sheriff's office says agriculture-related traffic in the area will still need permits and escorts.

