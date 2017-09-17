Marines present $10,000 check to comrade whose belongings were stolen in Santa Rosa

Marines present $10,000 check to comrade whose belongings were stolen in Santa Rosa. (KGO-TV)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
Bay Area Marines have pitched in to help a fellow service member who was targeted by thieves last month.

A U-Haul belonging to Marine Sergeant Rafael Aldama containing all his family's personal belongings was stolen in Santa Rosa where he had recently relocated.

Former and active Marines heard about his loss and raised money to help them out.

On Sunday, they presented a $10,000 check to Sergeant Aldama. "Some things money can't buy. It's a sentimental thing. But it will help us replace some things to help us live a comfortable life," said Aldama.

The stolen property is still missing and no arrests have been made.
