Maryland newspaper shooting: What we know about suspect Jarrod Ramos

Authorities have identified the alleged gunman in the Maryland newsroom attack by using facial recognition, a law enforcement source told ABC News.The police department has not released his identity, but law enforcement sources told ABC News the alleged shooter was Laurel, Maryland, resident Jarrod Ramos.He was not able to be identified using his fingerprints due to a problem with a machine, law enforcement officials told ABC News. It is unclear whether the facial recognition was from a photograph or witness, the source said.A law enforcement source initially told ABC News that the alleged gunman had mutilated his fingers in an apparent attempt to avoid being identified but later clarified that statement.Five people were killed and two injured Thursday after the alleged gunman fired in at employees inside the office building of the Capital Gazette, a local daily newspaper in Annapolis.The gunman did not have a wallet on him and did not cooperate with authorities during an initial interview, according to the Anne Arundel Police Department.The assailant is a white male in his 30s, Anne Arundel Police Department Deputy Chief Bill Krampf said in a news conference Thursday evening.Investigators have not confirmed whether he had a connection to the newspaper, Krampf said.Krampf described the shooting as a "targeted attack," and said the gunman "looked for his victims as he walked through the lower level" of the office building where the newsroom is located."This person was prepared today to come in," he said. "This person was prepared to shoot people. His intent was to cause harm."It is unclear if he knew employees or if he was just targeting the business "in general," Krampf said.Tom Marquardt, former editor and publisher of the Gazette, told ABC News that Ramos had previously filed a defamation lawsuit in 2012 against the paper following a story about a stalking case in which Ramos was the defendant."He represented himself and took advantage of the legal system to keep the case alive for a long period of time during which he sued lawyers, judges, anybody who crossed his path and disagreed with him," Marquardt said."We had actually contacted the police to pursue one particular comment in which he wished I would be dead and the police looked into it," he added. "Beside that there wasn't a strong enough case to take to court and our strategy really at that point was to lay low and to not infuriate him more than necessary because we just didn't want the argument to escalate into something worse."Investigators were securing the gunman's Maryland residence Thursday night, Krampf said.The gunman shot through a glass door and into the office, Phil Davis, a courts and crime reporter for the Capital Gazette, tweeted.Police arrived to the scene within about one minute and took him into custody.There was no gunfire exchanged between the suspect and police.Davis tweeted that he hid under his desk as the gunman opened fire on employees, at one point stopping to reload.