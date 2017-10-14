Massive wildfires trigger new mandatory evacuations in Sonoma Valley

SONOMA VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) --The massive wildfires burning in the North Bay have triggered new mandatory evacuations in Sonoma Valley. Residents have been ordered to leave the following locations immediately:
- 7th St East from E Napa St to Denmark St.
- North side of Denmark St from 7th St E to Napa Rd.
- 8th St E north of Denmark St.
- E MacArthur St east of 7th St E
- Quail Run Way, Hamblin Rd
LIST: Current North Bay Fire evacuation orders, people and animal shelter locations
Click here for full coverage of the North Bay fires.