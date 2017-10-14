Massive wildfires trigger new mandatory evacuations in Sonoma Valley



7th St East from E Napa St to Denmark St.

North side of Denmark St from 7th St E to Napa Rd.

8th St E north of Denmark St.

E MacArthur St east of 7th St E

Quail Run Way, Hamblin Rd

The massive wildfires burning in the North Bay have triggered new mandatory evacuations in Sonoma Valley. Residents have been ordered to leave the following locations immediately: