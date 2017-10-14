NORTH BAY FIRES

Massive wildfires trigger new mandatory evacuations in Sonoma Valley

Firefighters watch from their fire trucks as wildfires continue to burn Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, near Calistoga, Calif. (AP)

SONOMA VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) --
The massive wildfires burning in the North Bay have triggered new mandatory evacuations in Sonoma Valley. Residents have been ordered to leave the following locations immediately:


  1. 7th St East from E Napa St to Denmark St.

  2. North side of Denmark St from 7th St E to Napa Rd.

  3. 8th St E north of Denmark St.

  4. E MacArthur St east of 7th St E

  5. Quail Run Way, Hamblin Rd


LIST: Current North Bay Fire evacuation orders, people and animal shelter locations

Click here for full coverage of the North Bay fires.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
North Bay Firesevacuationred crosscal firefireSonomaNapa
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NORTH BAY FIRES
VIDEO: 76-year-old fire chief fights to save son's home after his burnt down
LIST: North Bay Fire evacuation orders, people and animal shelters
Varenna Oakmont Senior Living resident describes harrowing facility evacuation
Sonoma officials hold town hall to discuss strenuous firefight in North Bay
More North Bay Fires
Top Stories
VICTIMS IDENTIFIED: 14 year old among 36 dead in North Bay fires
Varenna Oakmont Senior Living resident describes harrowing facility evacuation
How to make sure your donations help fire victims not scammers
Napa Valley seniors grateful for help during fires
VIDEO: Santa Rosa resident finds missing dog after long search
MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire
Interactive map allows Santa Rosa residents to view burned homes
MISSING PERSONS: Help find, reunite people missing in North Bay fires
Show More
LIST: North Bay donation centers, businesses, organizations offering help for fire victims
LIST: Helpful North Bay fire resources and information
LIST: North Bay Fire evacuation orders, people and animal shelters
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
LIST: Current school closures due to North Bay fires
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
PHOTOS: Fleet Week air show over San Francisco
PHOTOS: Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival 2017 in San Francisco
PHOTOS: Hugh Hefner through the years
More Photos