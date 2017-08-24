Mayor says Charleston 'active shooter' is disgruntled restaurant employee

CHARLESTON, South Carolina --
Charleston's mayor says a disgruntled restaurant employee has shot one person and is holding a hostage downtown.

The incident let to a report of a possible "active shooter situation" near a stretch of restaurants and shops popular with tourists.

The shooting was reported just after noon on King Street, Police spokesman Charles Francis said in a statement.

Tom and Patsy Plant told The Post and Courier of Charleston they were eating at Virginia's restaurant and saw a man come out of the kitchen with a gun in his hand who said, "There's a new boss in town."


The man looked like "an ordinary grandpa, but he had a crazy look," the couple said. They were able to escape out a back door.

Charleston Police sent SWAT teams and a bomb disposal unit to the area. Authorities instructed people inside to stay inside and those outside to leave the area.

The site is a few blocks away from Emanuel AME church, where nine black members of a church were killed by a white man during a June 2015 Bible study. Dylann Roof was sentenced to death in the case.
