Mayor says Charleston 'active shooter' is disgruntled restaurant employee

King btwn Calhoun & Morris blocked to motorist & pedestrian traffic active shooter in 400 block of King people to avoid the area. — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) August 24, 2017

Charleston's mayor says a disgruntled restaurant employee has shot one person and is holding a hostage downtown.The incident let to a report of a possible "active shooter situation" near a stretch of restaurants and shops popular with tourists.The shooting was reported just after noon on King Street, Police spokesman Charles Francis said in a statement.Tom and Patsy Plant told The Post and Courier of Charleston they were eating at Virginia's restaurant and saw a man come out of the kitchen with a gun in his hand who said, "There's a new boss in town."The man looked like "an ordinary grandpa, but he had a crazy look," the couple said. They were able to escape out a back door.Charleston Police sent SWAT teams and a bomb disposal unit to the area. Authorities instructed people inside to stay inside and those outside to leave the area.The site is a few blocks away from Emanuel AME church, where nine black members of a church were killed by a white man during a June 2015 Bible study. Dylann Roof was sentenced to death in the case.