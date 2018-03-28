Mega Millions jackpot surpasses $500M for 4th time in game's history

More than half a billion dollars will be there for the taking Friday after no winning tickets were drawn for the growing Mega Millions jackpot.

The numbers drawn Tuesday night were 7, 25, 43, 56 and 59, and the Mega Ball was 13. But no ticket matched all six numbers for the $458 million jackpot, pushing the estimated prize for the next drawing to $502 million, according to lottery officials.

It's the fourth time in the game's history that the jackpot has surged past half a billion dollars.

"Jackpot rolls are always exciting, but surpassing the $500 million mark for only the fourth time is a historic milestone," Mega Millions lead director Gordon Medenica said in a press release Wednesday morning. "Large jackpots like this one capture everyone's attention, and it would be great to see the roll go on for a while longer. But at the same time, we can't wait to see someone win."

The next Mega Millions drawing will take place Friday at 8:59 p.m. ET. The cash payout option for the $502 million jackpot is $301 million.

Mega Millions can be played in 44 U.S. states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Here's how to use the new Facebook privacy settings
Tesla claims missing safety barrier played role in deadly crash
BART police report surge in arrests for 2017
Man charged with reckless driving after 4 injured in Oakland Airport crash
Corey Feldman says he is hospitalized after being stabbed
Protesters standoff with police at Sacramento forum for officer-involved shooting
Soccer match at Levi's Stadium sparks safety concerns
7 on Your Side tells you how to find out if you're a victim of spoofing
Show More
OC Board votes to join lawsuit against CA over sanctuary law
Dodger Stadium flooded with sewage after pipe bursts
California suing over citizenship question on 2020 census
Cupertino High School evacuated after threatening phone call
DMV letter says Uber suspending self-driving car tests in California
More News
Photos
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives signs and calls for action
PHOTOS: Puppies at ABC7 for 2018 National Puppy Day event
PHOTOS: #PuppiesOn7 in honor of National Puppy Day 2018
More Photos