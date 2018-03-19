<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3236220" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Speakers at Yountville memorial service (1 of 7)

Pathway Home graduate honors vets at Yountville shooting victims' memorial

The graduates of Pathway Home rose up to a roar of applause as U.S. Marine Corps veteran and fellow grad Zach Skiles called on them to stand and be recognized during a memorial for the victims of the Yountville shooting.