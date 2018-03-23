OFFICER KILLED

Memorial to be held for Marin County sheriff's deputy killed in crash on Highway 1

This undated image shows Marin County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Zirkle. The 24 year-old died in a car crash on Highway 1 near Point Reyes, Calif. on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN ANSELMO, Calif. (KGO) --
A memorial service will be held for a Marin County sheriff's deputy who died in a solo-vehicle crash in the west part of the county.

Ryan Zirkle was only 24-years-old. He had been with the sheriff's department for two and a half years. The sheriff's office says his loss leaves a tremendous void.

He was responding to a 911 call when he lost control of his car on Highway 1 and hit a tree. It had rained earlier so the curvy road was wet. Zirkle is from the Bay Area; he graduated from San Marin High School in Novato where he was the quarterback of the football team, point guard of the basketball team and known for always having a smile on his face.

"He was so young so full of energy, the student he was, the leader, this whole community the school meant so much to him and he had so much ahead of him," said Mike Casper, San Marin High School Asst. Principal

The funeral is set to start at 11 a.m. at the Marin Center Veterans' Memorial Auditorium.
