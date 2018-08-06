Mendocino Complex Fires grow to 2nd largest in history

REDDING, Calif. (KGO) --The Mendocino Complex Fires, consisting of the Ranch Fire and the River Fire, are now the second largest wildfires in state history. The fires have now grown to to 273,664 acres and are 30 percent contained.
The Ranch Fire has grown 225,001 acres and is 21 percent contained. The River Fire is 48,663 acres and is 58 percent contained.
RELATED: The latest evacuation orders for Shasta County's Carr Fire, Mendocino County's Complex Fire
The Carr Fire near Redding has burned more than 163,000 acres and is 45 percent contained. The wildfire has killed two firefighters and five civilians and destroyed more than 1,000 homes.
Firefighters say the Carr Fire started two weeks ago by sparks from the steel wheel of a towed-trailer's flat tire.
In response to the devastating wildfires in Shasta County, Tri Counties Bank has created a verified GoFundMe campaign to help those impacted by the fires. Click here if you'd like to help.
Get the latest on the Carr Fire here, the Complex Fire here and the latest on wildfires across California here.
RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:
- MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
- The latest evacuation orders for Shasta County's Carr Fire, Mendocino County's Complex Fire
- PHOTOS: Massive Carr Fire tears through Shasta County
- How to help Carr Fire victims in Redding and Shasta County, California
- Photos from the wildfires across California
- VIDEO: What it's like to fly over the Carr Fire in a Calif. National Guard plane
- VIDEO: Drive through Carr Fire near Redding reveals apocalyptic scenes
- VIDEO: Firefighters get brief rest in neighbor's yard during 'apocalyptic' Carr Fire in Shasta County
- VIDEO: New look at destruction from Carr Fire in Redding
- Most destructive California wildfires in history
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- PG&E may cut electricity during high fire danger, are you prepared?
- The difference between containing and controlling a wildfire
- These aircraft are on the front lines of the fight against California wildfires
- Wildfire masks: How to best protect yourself from smoke during a fire
- How wildfire smoke can impact your health
- How to sign up for emergency alerts where you live
- Surviving a long-term power outage
- Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
- DIY: How to make a pet carrier in case of emergency
- How to prepare your pets in case of disaster