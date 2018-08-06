COMPLEX FIRE

Mendocino Complex Fires grow to 2nd largest in history

EMBED </>More Videos

The Mendocino Complex Fires, consisting of the Ranch Fire and the River Fire, are now the second largest wildfires in state history. (KGO-TV)

REDDING, Calif. (KGO) --
The Mendocino Complex Fires, consisting of the Ranch Fire and the River Fire, are now the second largest wildfires in state history. The fires have now grown to to 273,664 acres and are 30 percent contained.

The Ranch Fire has grown 225,001 acres and is 21 percent contained. The River Fire is 48,663 acres and is 58 percent contained.

RELATED: The latest evacuation orders for Shasta County's Carr Fire, Mendocino County's Complex Fire

The Carr Fire near Redding has burned more than 163,000 acres and is 45 percent contained. The wildfire has killed two firefighters and five civilians and destroyed more than 1,000 homes.

Firefighters say the Carr Fire started two weeks ago by sparks from the steel wheel of a towed-trailer's flat tire.

In response to the devastating wildfires in Shasta County, Tri Counties Bank has created a verified GoFundMe campaign to help those impacted by the fires. Click here if you'd like to help.

Get the latest on the Carr Fire here, the Complex Fire here and the latest on wildfires across California here.

RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Complex Firefirecal firewildfireCarr Fireman killedevacuationCaliforniaNorthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Carr Fire: All people reported missing located by police, sheriff's officials
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Evacuation orders for Carr, Complex fires
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
How you can help Calif. wildfire victims
PHOTOS: Apocalyptic Carr Fire burns through Shasta County
Photos from the wildfires across California
VIDEO: Drive through Carr Fire reveals apocalyptic scenes
'Firenado' swirls amid Carr Fire in Shasta County
VIDEO: New look at destruction from Redding's Carr Fire
Facebook activates safety check for Carr Fire evacuees
COMPLEX FIRE
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
North Bay volunteers send tons of supplies to California fire victims
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Evacuation orders for Carr, Complex fires
More Complex Fire
Top Stories
1 dead after shooting on Bay Bridge; CHP searching for vehicle
Man accused of planning attack on SF's Pier 39 sentenced
5 victims identified in Southern California small plane crash
Dad walks son to kindergarten in 2004, to college in 2017
Discovered body is not Mollie Tibbetts, authorities say
Largest wildfires in California history
Trump criticizes California governor over use of water during wildfires
Gump's filing for bankruptcy after 157 years in San Francisco
Show More
Walmart employee steps in when nail salon turns away woman with cerebral palsy
Beyonce reveals she had emergency C-section in Vogue essays
Evacuation order lifted for Wawona as Ferguson Fire jumps in size
Next season's 'American Idol' bus tour dates announced
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
More News