NORTH BAY FIRES

Mendocino family loses second child to wildfire

A teenager from Redwood Valley, whose brother already perished in the North Bay wildfires, has died. (Mindi Ramos)

MENDOCINO COUNTY Calif. (KGO) --
The death toll in the North Bay wildfires has increased to 43. The family of a teenager from Redwood Valley confirms she has died.

RELATED: Wildfire victims discover identity thieves stole their FEMA benefits

Seventeen-year-old Kressa Shepherd died Sunday at a Sacramento hospital. They say a CT scan showed her brain had been dead for some time.

Kressa sustained severe burns in the Redwood Valley fire in Mendocino County. Her 14-year-old brother Kai Logan also died in that fire.

RELATED: North Bay nurse's match program helping link families in need with those willing to help

Her parents are recovering from burns in the hospital.

