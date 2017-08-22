A home-built plane that crashed Saturday afternoon in an Oregon canyon took the life of Menlo Park man Mark Rich, central Oregon emergency managers said.Rich died in a crash that occurred at about 2 p.m. in Willow Creek Canyon and about 1.5 miles south of Madras Municipal Airport in Madras, where people were gathering to watch Monday's solar eclipse.Rich was piloting a 2002 fixed-wing, single-engine Wheeler Express. County emergency officials said he was the only person on board.Flames engulfed the plane and it was completely destroyed, according to the emergency officials. The flames started a small fire that was quickly extinguished.Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Keith Holloway said Rich crashed as he was approaching the airport.The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.