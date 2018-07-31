Corporaciones de emergencia y seguridad se encuentran en el km17 de la autopista Durango - Torreón atendiendo accidente de la aeronave, cede el paso a los vehículos de emergencia 🚨 pic.twitter.com/XR75WuMlai — PROTECCIÓN CIVIL DGO (@CEPCDurango) July 31, 2018

Mexico federal official confirms that an Aeromexico airliner crashed after taking off in northern state of Durango.Aeromexico says it involved an Embraer 190 plane with capacity of 100 passengers.The civil defense office of Durango state says Tuesday's accident occurred in a field near the airport for the state capital, which is also named Durango.The governor of Mexico's Durango state says are no deaths from Tuesday's crash of an Aeromexico airliner near the state capital.Durango Gov. Jose Aispuro writes in his Twitter account that "it is confirmed there were no fatalities in the accident."The head of Mexico's Transport Department said earlier that "the plane fell upon takeoff." Gerardo Ruiz Eparza says there were 97 passengers and four crew members aboard the plane.The civil defense office of Durango state says the plane came down in a field near the airport for the state capital, also named Durango.