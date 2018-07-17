LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING

MGM Resorts reportedly files lawsuits against Las Vegas mass shooting victims to avoid liability

EMBED </>More Videos

MGM Resorts International is reportedly suing more than 1,000 victims of the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting. (John Locher/AP Photo)

LAS VEGAS (KGO) --
MGM Resorts International is reportedly suing more than 1,000 victims of the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting.

RELATED: Timeline of mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, it's an effort to avoid any liability claims from the massacre.

Fifty-eight people died when a gunman opened fire at a country music concert outside Mandalay Bay hotel.

RELATED: These are the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting

The company, which owns Mandalay Bay and the Route 91 Harvest Festival venue, argues it cannot be held responsible for the deaths and injuries from the shooting and all claims "must be dismissed."

For more on the Las Vegas mass shooting, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
las vegas mass shootingshootingmass shootingshooting rampageu.s. & worldlawsuitLas Vegas
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING
Route 91 Vegas shooting survivors turn out for Santa Rosa music festival
Police release 911 calls from Las Vegas attack
Las Vegas Shooting: Police bodycam video released
Las Vegas shooting-victims fund to start payments
More las vegas mass shooting
Top Stories
President Trump says he misspoke on Russia meddling
WATCH LIVE: Bear spotted roaming LA neighborhood
Officials: 3 more arrests made in brutal Aptos hammer attack
2 killed, 1 injured after plane crash near Truckee Airport, officials say
Will cryptocurrency become a part of everyday life?
Daly City police sergeant passes away in his sleep
Obama gives Trump sharp rebuke in Mandela address on values
FBI offers $20K reward after man killed at Oakland bus stop
Show More
Man accused of raping 4 women in Bay Area due in court
London woman impaled by beach umbrella in New Jersey
Tour buses may be banned near 'Full House' home in SF
Las Vegas police release dashcam video of deadly shootout
SF Department of Elections issues voter registration forms for non-citizens
More News