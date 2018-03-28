Miami personal injury lawyer arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash

KARMA ALLEN
A Miami personal injury lawyer was arrested on Tuesday and accused of fatally hitting a woman with his Mercedes-Benz and fleeing the scene, police said.

Police said 65-year-old Marcos Gonzalez-Balboa, who owns a law firm in Miami Lakes, Florida, struck and killed Tatum Holloway, 26, at a crosswalk around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 7, according to ABC affiliate WPLG.

Gonzalez-Balboa faces charges of vehicular homicide, failure to stop at the scene of crash, DUI manslaughter, failure to render aid and tampering with evidence, court records show.

Holloway was on her way back from a nearby McDonald's when a vehicle smashed into her, throwing her into the air, police said.

Police said Gonzalez-Balboa left her on the side of the road, where she laid until a passerby found her and called 911. Police said they found the silver Mercedes-Benz abandoned a day after the crash, but they had not been able to connect it to Gonzalez-Balboa.

A wrongful death lawsuit filed Tuesday on behalf of Holloway's parents alleged that Gonzalez-Balboa had been driving recklessly when he failed to yield at the crosswalk. The lawsuit also alleged that Gonzalez-Balboa drove away without stopping to render aid or calling 911.

The Holloway family is seeking more than $15,000 to compensate for their grief and to pay for medical and funeral costs, according to the suit.

"It has been nearly four months since Tatum was struck and killed while walking alone at night in Miami Lakes, and since then the driver who killed her did everything possible to cover his tracks and hide," David Bianchi, the family's attorney, told WPLG. "The fact that he is a lawyer makes this horrible tragedy all the more outrageous."

Gonzalez-Balboa is currently being held at a Miami-Dade County jail on $150,000 bond, according to court records. It is not clear if he has obtained an attorney.

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Man charged with reckless driving after 4 injured in Oakland Airport crash
Protesters standoff with police at Sacramento forum for officer-involved shooting
Soccer match at Levi's Stadium sparks safety concerns
7 on Your Side tells you how to find out if you're a victim of spoofing
OC Board votes to join lawsuit against CA over sanctuary law
Dodger Stadium flooded with sewage after pipe bursts
California suing over citizenship question on 2020 census
Cupertino High School evacuated after threatening phone call
Show More
DMV letter says Uber suspending self-driving car tests in California
Facebook CEO to testify to Congress
Parents meet anti-gay protesters at Alamo school
Calif. sues Trump administration over citizenship query in census
VIDEO: What is Westboro Baptist Church?
More News
Photos
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives signs and calls for action
PHOTOS: Puppies at ABC7 for 2018 National Puppy Day event
PHOTOS: #PuppiesOn7 in honor of National Puppy Day 2018
More Photos