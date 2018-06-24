Minneapolis police shoot, kill armed suspect

JUSTIN DOOM
Officers on Saturday shot and killed a suspect in Minneapolis who allegedly was firing a gun into the air and into the ground while walking down the street.

Minneapolis Police Department personnel responded after an anonymous 911 caller at 5:26 p.m. local time told authorities a man was walking around firing a handgun, police said in a statement, adding: "That caller provided a very detailed description of the suspect and his clothing."

A second call to 911 said the suspect was shooting a silver 9-millimeter handgun, police said.

Officers said they fired on the man following a foot chase. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, per protocol, has been alerted and will investigate the incident.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said in a statement he hoped to "offer words that can help ease the pain that people in every neighborhood of our city feel tonight. But at the same time, I must recognize that whatever words I come up with will fall short of that goal."

"Too many times," he added, "people from across Minneapolis and the Twin Cities have been stung by the pain of a life lost in the course of an encounter with law enforcement. Regardless of what happened tonight -- the historical trauma inflicted on communities of color is never far from nearly every facet of our lives."

As of 11:30 p.m., there had been no reported violence or arrests linked to the earlier shooting of the suspect.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Lake County blaze near Clearlake Oaks burns 10 homes
Bay Area group helps migrants released from Texas facility
1 killed, 1 injured in crash on El Camino Real offramp in San Bruno
SF Pride 2018: Parade and event details
Brigitte Nielsen gives birth to 5th child at 54
Firefighters battling Lake County blaze, 400 acres have burned
1 million expected to gather for SF Pride Parade, festivities
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
Anthony Bourdain remembered with new mural
ABC7 brings you the Crisis at the Border
Watch the Warriors, other sports celebs play softball for a good cause
Bay Area officials outraged by Texas detention centers
SFPD Pride Festival 2018 safety tips and security measures
More News