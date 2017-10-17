Mom accused of putting 2 sons in oven, turning it on arrested

ATLANTA --A warrant revealed an Atlanta woman put her two young sons in an oven and turned it on.
The warrant charging Lamora Williams with murder in the deaths of 1-year-old son Ja'Karter Penn and 2-year-old Ke-Yaunte Penn says she put them in the oven sometime between midnight Thursday and 11 p.m. Friday.
Police said the children had obvious injuries, including burns. A neighbor shared a photo that shows police removing a huge piece of evidence: the entire oven from inside the apartment.
A third boy, 3-year-old Jameel Penn Jr., was found unharmed.
Williams waived a court appearance Monday and was denied bail.
The father of all three children, Jameel Penn, says Williams called him by video chat Friday night to tell him his children were dead. Penn said he called police after seeing his sons on the floor.
Late Saturday night, family and friends gathered for a candlelight vigil. The boys' grandfather was heartbroken.
"Don't be stubborn, trying to get back at somebody out of nothing. Think about the kids first," he said.
Willie Watkins Funeral Home plans to help out with funeral arrangements and contacted the father Sunday.
Penn created a GoFundMe account with a message saying: "I want everyone to use my story as a helping hand. I lost my two young boys to violence and I want to be a difference maker in someone else's life to prevent a child being hurt."
As of 9 p.m. Sunday, he said he's raised nearly $200.
Williams' sister, Tabitha Hollingsworth, says Williams should be put on suicide watch in the Fulton County jail.
CNN contributed to this report.