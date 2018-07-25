Mom attacked in front of kids after telling man to move shopping cart at Walmart

EMBED </>More Videos

A man is accused of attacking a woman over a shopping cart. (KTRK)

Steve Romo
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wisconsin --
A Wisconsin man faces criminal charges after being accused of attacking a mom as her kids watched. It allegedly started when she told him to move a shopping cart.

Cori Richardson lost a portion of her hair and was left with serious bruising following the incident outside a Walmart.

Surveillance video shows her leave the store with her baby and child. John Engebos, 60, appears to ditch his empty cart behind their car.

RELATED: How you can help the family of BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson

That's when Richardson says Engebos violently attacked her.

"I've been a wreck. I'm not going to lie. I've teared up quite a few times just thinking about it. I'm just really grateful that my kids are okay," Richardson said.

Other customers came to help Richardson. They called 911 and even blocked in the suspect as he tried to take off.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attacku.s. & worldshoppingassaultWisconsin
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
At least 3 dead after 7.0 earthquake strikes Indonesia
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
Officials identify suspect wanted for MacArthur BART train assault
Melania wades into Lebron James, Donald Trump feud
K-9 finds half a million in cash after Fresno County traffic stop
Show More
Student hospitalized after Richmond BART attack, family says
Ferguson Fire moves into Yosemite, jumps Highway 41
Man's best friend hangs 10 at the World Dog Surfing Championships
Evacuations orders in place due to Mendocino Complex Fires
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More News