Mom investigated for human trafficking after 'funny' tweet

Her Tweet said her 3-year-old son was for sale for $12 or best offer. (KTRK)

OXFORD, Miss. --
A Mississippi mom's tweet about her son landed her in a human trafficking investigation.

Alex McDaniel posted a message on Twitter saying her 3-year-old son was for sale for $12 or best offer.


"She says she meant the tweet as a joke, but someone saw it and reported it to a child abuse hotline.

McDaniel says a CPS worker dropped by her office and demanded to see the child.

The investigation was eventually dropped.

McDaniel says she wants her story to be used as a warning to be careful about what you post online.

