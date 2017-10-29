OXFORD, Miss. --A Mississippi mom's tweet about her son landed her in a human trafficking investigation.
Alex McDaniel posted a message on Twitter saying her 3-year-old son was for sale for $12 or best offer.
3yo for sale— Alex McDaniel (@AlexMcDaniel) September 22, 2017
$12 OBO
"She says she meant the tweet as a joke, but someone saw it and reported it to a child abuse hotline.
McDaniel says a CPS worker dropped by her office and demanded to see the child.
The investigation was eventually dropped.
McDaniel says she wants her story to be used as a warning to be careful about what you post online.