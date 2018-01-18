CRIME

Mom of baby found in bag at Victoria's Secret pleads guilty to manslaughter

(Shutterstock image)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
A woman whose newborn baby was found dead in her bag in a Manhattan store in 2013 pleaded guilty Wednesday, authorities said.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. said Tiona Rodriguez, 21, entered the plea to one count of first-degree manslaughter.

Rodriguez had been charged with misdemeanor shoplifting from Victoria's Secret in Herald Square. Security noticed a foul odor and thought she was acting suspicious, which led to the discovery of the baby's body.

"Tiona Rodriguez deliberately and intentionally killed her defenseless newborn child," said Vance. "While today's plea cannot bring back the life that was so abruptly ended, it is a just end to this tragedy."

Vance said Rodriguez delivered the approximately 8-pound male infant, born alive, in the bathroom of a friend's apartment in Queens.

The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner later ruled that the infant's death was caused by homicidal asphyxiation.

Rodriguez is expected to be sentenced Feb. 6.

Click here for more videos and stories about crime.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
victoria's secretbaby deathmanslaughteru.s. & worldcrime
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CRIME
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
Look out for these email scams
Resources for Bay Area commuters
Family of Nia Wilson files lawsuit against BART
Calls for more officers after armed robbery at Palace of Fine Arts
More crime
Top Stories
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
California wildfire smoke makes it to Bay Area
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Family, friends, community attend memorial for Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Dog celebrates becoming of age with quinceanera
Show More
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
More News