Montecito family reunited with lost wedding rings months after mudslides

A family who nearly lost their home in this year's Montecito mudslides has been reunited with a cherished memento. (KGO-TV)

MONTECITO, Calif. (KGO) --
A family who nearly lost their home in this year's Montecito mudslides has been reunited with a cherished memento.

They can thank their contractor Ann Burgard for spotting a "frayed little bag" - in a massive pile of mud on the their property.

VIDEO: Video shows river of mud rushing down Montecito street as family scrambles for safety

Their Montecito home was hit by a wall of mud January 9 and was badly damaged.

The husband and wife feared their wedding rings were lost forever.

RELATED:101 Fwy closed indefinitely in Montecito as death toll rises to 19 and 5 remain missing

"The zipper was jammed, so she went and got a knife. And as she got the knife, there was a little jiggling sound, and we were kinda holding our breath. But I knew," said Mitchell

Mitchel calls the discovery a tiny miracle.
