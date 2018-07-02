Moraga fire forces evacuations, burns dozens of acres

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3693386" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A brush fire burning near Buckingham Drive in Moraga prompted evacuations on Monday.

Fire retardant drops as firefighters try to create line along Moraga road as 5 acre grass fire burns near Buckingham Dr. Evacuations in place. #abc7now @Moraga_OrindaFD @CALFIRE_PIO pic.twitter.com/TGxjtdciFa — Katie Utehs (@KatieUtehs) July 2, 2018

Fire raging in Moraga. This is the view from Campolindo High School. pic.twitter.com/DyMhyLDH42 — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) July 2, 2018

A brush fire has burned 30 acres in Moraga, coming dangerously close to power lines and homes and prompting evacuations in the area.It burned not far from Campolindo High School and the Rheem shopping center.Cal Fire helicopters attacked the fire from the air, dropping flame retardant and doing water dumps, hoping to stop the fire from spreading to Moraga Road.Twenty homes were under evacuation orders as Cal Fire crews attack the blaze from the air.