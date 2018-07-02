BRUSH FIRE

Moraga fire forces evacuations, burns dozens of acres

EMBED </>More Videos

A brush fire has burned over 45 acres in Moraga, coming dangerously close to power lines and homes and prompting evacuations in the area. (KGO-TV)

by Katie Utehs
MORAGA, Calif. (KGO) --
A brush fire has burned 30 acres in Moraga, coming dangerously close to power lines and homes and prompting evacuations in the area.

It burned not far from Campolindo High School and the Rheem shopping center.

Cal Fire helicopters attacked the fire from the air, dropping flame retardant and doing water dumps, hoping to stop the fire from spreading to Moraga Road.

EMBED More News Videos

A brush fire burning near Buckingham Drive in Moraga prompted evacuations on Monday.


Twenty homes were under evacuation orders as Cal Fire crews attack the blaze from the air.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fireevacuationbrush firefirefighterswildfirewindMoraga
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BRUSH FIRE
Lake Berryessa nearly deserted for 4th of July due to fire
MAPS: A look at the 'County Fire' in Yolo County
PHOTOS: County Fire burning near Lake Berryessa
MAPS: A look at the 'Pawnee Fire' burning in Clearlake Oaks
More brush fire
Top Stories
The Waiting: SF police dog, owner can finally retire together
Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities
Plea negotiations in Oakland Ghost Ship fire case drawing to a close
Chevron reaches deal with San Ramon motorists after diesel mixup
Lake Berryessa nearly deserted for 4th of July due to fire
Man accused of planning terrorist attack in Cleveland had SF travel plans
Police: Man intentionally ran over puppy in NJ parking lot
Construction site security guard shot, killed in SF
Show More
LeBron's first Lakers game against Warriors will be in San Jose
Deaf puppy rescued from 50-foot hole
Consumer Catch-up: Facebook data access, Bay Area Sears closing
Medical association cancels San Francisco convention
MAPS: A look at the 'County Fire' in Yolo County
More News