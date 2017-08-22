More than 40 people were injured when a train crashed into another train that was parked at a station in suburban Philadelphia.The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority said the crash happened around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday.An inbound Norristown High Speed Line train crashed into an unoccupied, parked train at the 69th Street Terminal in Upper Darby, said SEPTA spokeswoman Heather Redfern.In an early morning news briefing, Upper Darby Mayor Nicholas Micozzie said at least four people suffered serious injuries. The victims, including the conductor, were taken to area hospitals."The conductor is in the hospital right now, I can't release his condition," Micozzie said.One passenger, named Ronnie, said he was preparing to get off the train when the collision happened."My face hit the wall, put a big hole in the wall, and then I went straight down, I blacked out," he said. "There was blood everywhere, yeah. The driver was all banged up, and there was this one girl bleeding out of her face pretty bad."The cause of the crash remained under investigation.SEPTA said there likely would be service disruptions for the Tuesday morning commute.In February, four people were injured in a crash near the 69th Street Terminal involving three out-of-service commuter trains. At the time, SEPTA said one train rear-ended another on a loop where trains turn around to get back into service. Cars from that accident derailed and hit a third train on nearby tracks.(The Associated Press contributed to this report)