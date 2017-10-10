Most destructive California wildfires in history

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are the five most destructive fires in California history. (Eric Risberg/AP Photo)

As the fires blaze throughout Northern California, the North Bay fires have become one of the most destructive wildfires in California history.

The death toll for the North Bay fires has risen to at least 15. More than 2,000 buildings have been damaged, and more than 20,000 people have been evacuated. The fires have charred more than 80,000 acres combined.

Currently, the North Bay fires sit as the third most destructive wildfire in California history in terms of structures damaged. With the two largest fires at zero containment, the numbers are expected to rise for the already historic fire.

Here are the most destructive fires in California history based on number of structure damaged:

1. TUNNEL FIRE - Oakland Hills (Alameda County), October 1991
Structures damaged: 2,900
Acres burned: 1,600
Deaths: 25

2. CEDAR FIRE (San Diego County), October 2003
Structures damaged: 2,820
Acres burned: 273,246
Deaths: 15

3. VALLEY FIRE (Lake, Napa & Sonoma County), September 2015
Structures damaged: 1,955
Acres burned: 76,067
Deaths: 4

4. WITCH FIRE (San Diego County) October 2007
Structures damaged: 1,650
Acres burned: 197,990
Deaths: 2

5. OLD FIRE (San Bernardino County), October 2003
Structures damaged: 1,003
Acres burned: 91,281
Deaths: 6

6. JONES FIRE (Shasta County), October 1999
Structures damaged: 954
Acres burned: 26,200
Deaths: 1

7. BUTTE FIRE (Amador & Calaveras County), September 2015
Structures damaged: 921
Acres burned: 70,868
Deaths: 2

8. PAINT FIRE (Santa Barbara County), June 1990
Structures damaged: 641
Acres burned: 4,900
Deaths: 1

9. FOUNTAIN FIRE (Shasta County),August 1992
Structures damaged: 636
Acres burned: 63,960
Deaths: 0

10. SAYRE FIRE (Los Angeles), November 2008
Structures damaged: 604
Acres burned: 11,262
Deaths: 0
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
cal firewildfireNorth Bay Firesfire
Load Comments
Top Stories
Death toll rises to 15 in massive North Bay wildfires
Solano County residents evacuate as Atlas fire spreads
FULL LIST: North Bay fires evacuation centers, road closures
PHOTOS: Deadly fires burn in Napa, Calistoga areas
Missing 6-year-old girl from San Leandro found safe
Trump approves California disaster declaration for deadly wildfires
Santa Rosa firefighters save homes affected by North Bay wildfire
Hero helps save residents from fire in Santa Rosa
Show More
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
Woman wins vacation on 'Live' after mastectomy
Evacuations expand as North Bay Fires rage
Crews contain 1-acre vegetation fire in San Rafael
More News
Top Video
Solano County residents evacuate as Atlas fire spreads
Death toll rises to 15 in massive North Bay wildfires
Hero helps save residents from fire in Santa Rosa
Missing 6-year-old girl from San Leandro found safe
More Video