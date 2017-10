Most destructive California wildfires in history

As the fires blaze throughout Northern California, the North Bay fires have become one of the most destructive wildfires in California history.The death toll for the North Bay fires has risen to at least 15. More than 2,000 buildings have been damaged, and more than 20,000 people have been evacuated. The fires have charred more than 80,000 acres combined.Currently, the North Bay fires sit as the third most destructive wildfire in California history in terms of structures damaged. With the two largest fires at zero containment, the numbers are expected to rise for the already historic fire.Here are the most destructive fires in California history based on number of structure damaged:Structures damaged: 2,900Acres burned: 1,600Deaths: 25Structures damaged: 2,820Acres burned: 273,246Deaths: 15Structures damaged: 1,955Acres burned: 76,067Deaths: 4Structures damaged: 1,650Acres burned: 197,990Deaths: 2Structures damaged: 1,003Acres burned: 91,281Deaths: 6Structures damaged: 954Acres burned: 26,200Deaths: 1Structures damaged: 921Acres burned: 70,868Deaths: 2Structures damaged: 641Acres burned: 4,900Deaths: 1Structures damaged: 636Acres burned: 63,960Deaths: 0Structures damaged: 604Acres burned: 11,262Deaths: 0