Mother accidentally shoots, kills 2-year-old daughter: Police

MARK OSBORNE
A 2-year-old girl is dead after being shot in an apparent tragic accident late Friday at a Cleveland-area hotel.

Police in Wickliffe, Ohio, said Saturday that it appears as though the mother of the child was handling the gun when she dropped it and it went off, hitting the girl. Police said the girl was struck in the chest and rushed to the hospital where she died.

Wickliffe is a suburb of Cleveland, about 16 miles northeast of downtown.

Cleveland ABC affiliate WEWS reported that the mother admitted to dropping the gun in a 911 call and said the girl was not breathing. She also told operators she thought the safety was off, but then later told authorities the safety was on, WEWS reported.

Police said the gun was legally registered and she owned a concealed carry permit.

Any criminal charges would have to be filed by the prosecutor's office after an investigation by the Lake County Crime Lab, according to WEWS.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Warriors vs. Spurs in Game 4 of NBA Playoffs
Spurs need reversal of fortunes to beat Warriors
Gregg Popovich will not return to Spurs' bench for Game 4
A's left-hander Sean Manaea pitches no-hitter to Red Sox
Former First Lady Barbara Bush laid to rest with grace
VIP guests, program details for Mrs. Bush's funeral
PHOTOS: Friends, family, dignitaries and VIP guests pay their respects to Barbara Bush
San Carlos event could help families find missing loved ones
Show More
Verne Troyer, known as Mini-Me in 'Austin Powers,' dies
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Teen stabbed to death in Sebastopol
CHP officers block traffic to escort geese off Bay Bridge
At least 12 taken to hospital during 4/20 in San Francisco
More News