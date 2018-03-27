Mother arrested after 2 children found dead strapped to car seats

TARA FOWLER
A mother was arrested after her two children were found strapped to their car seats, dead, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office in Arizona said.

Brittany Velasquez, 20, was taken into custody after the two children, ages 2 and 10 months, were discovered dead Monday night, according to ABC affiliate KNXV.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Navideh Forghani said that evidence indicates foul play and autopsies are underway.

The children's grandmother told Arizona's Family that she feels the system has failed her.

Other relatives told the news outlet that law enforcement officials and the Department of Child Safety that had been called to the family's home multiple times.

Velasquez faces two counts of murder. She was booked into the Pinal County Jail on Tuesday, jail records show.

It was not immediately clear whether she'd entered a plea.

