  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress on data sharing
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7

Motive sought after dog-walking resident discovers dismembered body in park

EMILY SHAPIRO
New York City authorities are working to determine how a 26-year-old woman's dismembered body turned up in a Brooklyn park this week, according to a police source.

Brandy Odom's torso was found in Canarsie Park Monday night, the source said, while her arms and legs were found Tuesday.

Patricia Smith made the discovery Monday night while walking her dog in the park, where spiky black hair caught her attention, ABC New York City station WABC-TV reported.

"I came back and looked closer," Smith said, "and it was the body of a female with her limbs removed."

Police have identified the woman as Odom, of Brooklyn, police said.

A motive has not been determined, the police source said.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of her death, police said.

"We do our normal walk here every Tuesday," resident Michele Brown told WABC. "We're just heartbroken, all of us. My heart aches."
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Mark Zuckerberg continues testimony on Capitol Hill
EXCLUSIVE: Wife of man who died in Tesla crash gives emotional interview to I-Team
LIST: Members of Congress questioning Mark Zuckerberg
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
The North Bay Wildfires: Six Months Later
EXCLUSIVE: Tesla issues strongest statement yet blaming driver for deadly crash
Speaker Ryan announces he won't run for re-election
At least 257 dead in military plane crash in Algeria
Show More
1 killed, 2 children in life-threatening condition after crash in San Jose
President Trump says missiles 'will be coming' to Syria
Car spotted in NorCal matching one driven by missing SoCal family of 4
Cambridge Analytica: How to tell if you're affected
AccuWeather forecast: Better chance for rain today
More News