Motive unclear after Clearlake Oaks double homicide

Yellow tape closed off Anchor Village and Keys Boulevard in Lake County Monday -- it's the scene of a double homicide that happened close to 11:30 a.m."There were two homicide victims in the street behind me -- there were two additional people that were shot who received life-threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital," said Lake County Sheriff Brian Martin.Though officials previously stated three people were injured, there were only two hurt in the shooting.The Lake County sheriff says a CHP officer responded to the shooting and he was shot by the suspect too -- the bullet pierced his body armor. And then, the suspect, identified as 61-year-old Alan Ashmore, drove away."He fled the area, went to a local gasstation where there was another shooting with a civilian who was a CCW holder," said Martin.Deputies said Ashmore left the gas station and then led them on a pursuit through a remove area of Clearlake Oaks."We have a total of seven crime scenes that we are working altogether," Martin added.Police set up a road block and Ashmore eventually surrendered."We have several other locations where homes have been shot up -- the gas station, we have one of our local wineries that there are reports that he shot at people at the winery," Martin told ABC7 News.He added that all their resources are being used with the help of the CHP and other agencies. Ashmore is in custody.They plan to question him about his motive, and they don't know what sparked him to shoot so many people in several different places.