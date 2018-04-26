Motorcyclist injured after accident involving train in East Oakland

(KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
A Union Pacific locomotive collided with a man on a motorcycle in East Oakland Thursday afternoon, a railroad spokesman said.

The collision occurred near 99th Avenue, along Union Pacific's Niles Subdivision, at about 2:10 p.m., according to Union Pacific spokesman Justin Jacobs.

The motorcyclist suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening, Jacobs said.

No one else was injured and the cause of the collision is under investigation, according to Jacobs.

In an email message, Jacobs said, "The safety message here is that motorists need to be very aware of the hazards associated with trains and never attempt to cross the train tracks anywhere other than at a designated crossing when signs and signals permit."
