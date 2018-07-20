RESCUE

Mountain bike rider falls down 50-foot cliff at China Camp State Park in San Rafael

EMBED </>More Videos

An Illinois man wanted to send his granddaughter $100. This simple desire led him to a man in Oakland who wanted nothing to do with the money. (KGO-TV)

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) --
A mountain bike rider is in a local hospital after tumbling down a 50-foot cliff at China Camp State Park in San Rafael.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

Crews called a helicopter to help assist with the rescue. Footage shows the man being carried up.

He was conscious and alert while being transferred to Marin General Hospital.

This is the second incident involving a mountain bike in three weeks at China Camp State Park.

Fire officials say these trails are extremely popular on weekends.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
accidentcyclingrescueSan Rafael
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RESCUE
Good Samaritans help in dramatic fire rescue
VIDEO: N.J. officer shouts, saves man from oncoming train
Hikers trapped by high tide on Marin County beach
Disgruntled koala realizes he's made a huge mistake
More rescue
Top Stories
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
At least 3 dead after 7.0 earthquake strikes Indonesia
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
Officials identify suspect wanted for MacArthur BART train assault
Melania wades into Lebron James, Donald Trump feud
K-9 finds half a million in cash after Fresno County traffic stop
Show More
Student hospitalized after Richmond BART attack, family says
Ferguson Fire moves into Yosemite, jumps Highway 41
Man's best friend hangs 10 at the World Dog Surfing Championships
Evacuations orders in place due to Mendocino Complex Fires
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More News