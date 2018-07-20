A mountain bike rider is in a local hospital after tumbling down a 50-foot cliff at China Camp State Park in San Rafael.It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Friday.Crews called a helicopter to help assist with the rescue. Footage shows the man being carried up.He was conscious and alert while being transferred to Marin General Hospital.This is the second incident involving a mountain bike in three weeks at China Camp State Park.Fire officials say these trails are extremely popular on weekends.