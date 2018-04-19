Mountain View police looking for missing 11-year-old girl

Can you help us find Diana Flores-Leiva? She was last seen just before 9 am this morning at ECR + Bay St. She’s wearing a green sweatshirt with the word “PINK” on it, jeans, black shoes + a black backpack. pic.twitter.com/aryavLYQuN — Mountain View Police (@MountainViewPD) April 19, 2018

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 11-year-old girl who was last seen on Wednesday morning, according to police.Police said Diana Flores-Leiva was last seen before 9 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of the El Camino Real and Bay Street. According to police, she was wearing a green sweatshirt with the word "PINK" on it, jeans, black shoes and a black backpack.Police said she is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone who sees her is asked to call Mountain View police at (650) 903-6395 or 911.