Mudslide-devastated California towns brace for downpour

EMILY SHAPIRO
Rain is pummeling the West Coast from Oregon to Southern California as the strongest storm of the season moves in over the next 24 hours.

Waves of rain are expected over the next two days in California, with the heaviest hitting the southern part of the state.

In Santa Barbara County, 30,000 people were told to evacuate, including residents of Montecito, who were hard-hit from the deadly mudslides in January.

The heaviest rain is expected to reach Southern California on Thursday, and rainfall rates could be as high as 1 inch per hour -- causing possible mudslides and rock slides.

Rainfall totals in Los Angeles and Santa Barbara could reach 2 to 3 inches. The coastal range could see as much as 5 to 10 inches.

Meanwhile, a winter storm warning is also in effect for the Sierra Nevada Mountain range in Northern California, which could see close to 5 feet of snow by Saturday.

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Active search ends for missing Bay Area man in the Sierra
Police identify Texas serial bombing suspect
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
AccuWeather forecast: Storm door remains open
SFO reporting delays and cancellations because of weather
What we know about Austin serial bombing suspect Mark Conditt
Holocaust denier claims congressional GOP nomination in Ill.
A look back at Unabomber, other serial bombers
Show More
Dangerous commute for drivers in Santa Cruz Mountains
McDonald's worker allegedly attacked by woman for wrong order
Zuckerberg asked to testify; data firm's CEO suspended
Grace Cathedral, SFPD chief hold panel on gun control
Young students show off their STEAM skills at San Jose showcase
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos