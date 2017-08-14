Multiple victims reportedly shot in San Jose

Shooting scene in San Jose, California, Monday, August, 14, 2017. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Multiple victims were reportedly shot overnight in San Jose at Vista Glen Drive and Vista Glen Court.

"We heard gunshots when we were watching TV. We thought they were fireworks at first, and so we went to my mom's room and we looked outside and we heard people screaming," said Juan, neighbor.

Juan said several people have been coming Vista Glen Drive within the past week for what appears to be a vigil; a few candles are lit at that location.

Neighbors heard a car speeding away after hearing the shots.
