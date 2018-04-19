Nanny trial: Dad of slain kids 'hugged every' juror 'I could' after guilty verdict

After a jury found a New York City nanny guilty of murdering two young children in her care, the slain kids' father said he hugged as many jurors as he could.Yoselyn Ortega had worked for Marina and Kevin Krim for two years when she killed Lulu Krim, 6, and Leo Krim, 2, on Oct. 25, 2012. Marina Krim came home that day with her then-3-year-old daughter and opened her bathroom door to find "the bloodied, lifeless bodies of her 6-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son ... their eyes open, covered in blood," said Assistant District Attorney Courtney Groves.Ortega was found guilty Wednesday on two counts each of first-degree and second-degree murder."These jurors went through hell," Kevin Krim wrote on Facebook hours after the verdict. "I hugged every one of them I could."One juror, David Curtis, told reporters after the verdict Wednesday, "It was not a decision we reached lightly or easily.""There was some raised voices and a lot of tears," Curtis said, visibly emotional. "But I think we all feel good that we addressed all of these issues and fairly weighed everything that was presented to us."Kevin Krim added on Facebook, "This process has been very challenging for us, but it has also reaffirmed our love of New York: a city that Lulu and Leo loved dearly. We got through this trial because of our family, our friends, our fellow New Yorkers and the loving memory of Lulu and Leo's lives."In the wake of the tragedy, the Krims founded The Lulu & Leo Fund and Choose Creativity, an organization that offers parents and schools a creativity curriculum based on 10 principles of creativity "that can help anyone thrive and build resiliency in all facets of their lives," according to its website."Marina and I believe that creativity is a positive act of defiance in the face of the destructive forces of violence and negativity. We want to respond with constructive energy," Kevin Krim said in his Facebook post last night. "We believe that the 10 Principles of Creativity can help children across this city and this country build the social-emotional skills and resilience to thrive no matter what the world throws at them."Kevin Krim also spoke of his family's push to make it a crime to falsify job applications and references for someone working in childcare."Parents and caregivers should be protected from people who would harm them with their evil and lies," he said. "Every child deserves a caregiver who is honest and responsible. And no one should think they can lie when it comes to the care and safety of our children."Ortega had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. Her defense attorney, Valerie Van Leer-Greenberg, argued she was "suffering from severe psychosis" and "dissociation" at the time of the killings.Ortega is set to be sentenced May 14.